Thank you for continuing to print a variety of useful information for voters in Eagle County. As thorough as you’ve been, there is still more we need to know. I am very pleased to see a highly qualified Republican on the ballot who has not jumped on the Trump bandwagon. I’m happy to vote for her. I would love to know if there are other such Republicans on the ballot, but haven’t gotten enough information yet to decide to vote for any of the rest of them.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO