Read full article on original website
Snow LimoApp
4d ago
Unfortunately the system you say is basically perfect sent out 30k+ ballots to non-citizens in CO. Thankfully it was caught early, but it shouldn't have happened at all. We're so caught up trying to appease non-citizens that we can't even build a flawless system right now. And I've heard more election conspiracy theory stories from Dems then any Republican. I mailed my ballot back with zero complaints or concerns. That ballot didn't even need names just the D or R. I think we're all done with the lack of anything from the D's.
Reply
3
Related
Letter: Matt Solomon will bring Western Slope values to the Capitol
We are in the midst of an election to determine the direction of the state of Colorado for the next four years. Rep. Dylan Roberts has had years in office to effect change in a positive direction. Our way of life under majority Democratic leadership — in the state House, Senate and governor’s office — is not near what has been promised. Are you better off now than four years ago? Has the leadership done anything that significantly bettered your life? Are we really ready to reinstate a career politician?
Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26
Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.
Letter: Pig rights
Mark Lewis did a column about a California law regulating the sale of pork. Presumably, in the interest of humane treatment of animals, the law sets standards for how pigs are housed before being slaughtered. It would only be just another example of the crazy things they come up with in the Golden State, except that this law claims to extend to how pigs were treated in other states, slaughtered, and then shipped to California. I imagine there will be litigation about this, based on the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, and maybe other grounds.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Letter: Voters need to know
Thank you for continuing to print a variety of useful information for voters in Eagle County. As thorough as you’ve been, there is still more we need to know. I am very pleased to see a highly qualified Republican on the ballot who has not jumped on the Trump bandwagon. I’m happy to vote for her. I would love to know if there are other such Republicans on the ballot, but haven’t gotten enough information yet to decide to vote for any of the rest of them.
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith
Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary, are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric. The political effort to subvert confidence in...
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot
The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado
I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
Romer: A voter guide for the radical centrist
I’ve been called a “socialist pig” by folks on the right, and I’ve been told that I “have blood on my hands” by folks on the left. These types of comments go with the territory when you run a chamber of commerce that is active in advocating on behalf of the community. But my favorite comment was from a friend who called me a “radical centrist.”
Letter: Please vote for Meghan Lukens
I have met and spoken to Meghan several times, and am so impressed with her commitment to our community. She is from Steamboat Springs and lives there now, working full-time as a high school history teacher, but she has been in Eagle County dozens of times, talking to our friends and neighbors to make sure that she understands what we care about and how she can best represent us when she is elected to be our state representative for House District 26.
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner
We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center
Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Bill Baxter, Chris Huffman, Kathleen Brendza, Marisa Sato, Scott Green. The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center...
Letter: As the hatred increases, we all lose
It has been a while since I’ve been tempted to write; so, here it is. I do not understand the need to demonize one’s opponents, instead of solely displaying and touting one’s own attributes and allowing the voter to decide. I don’t accept this type of behavior, which has become too commonplace and ungracious as the norm today.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Letter: If you love paying taxes, vote yes on transit
Maybe they will use the transit system to help bus us out of town when none of us can afford to live here anymore because of the high taxes and the ridiculous nonsense spending we do with those taxes. The high and excess taxes we have in this town do...
Avon’s first sustainability coordinator explains the role of human psychology in climate action
Earlier this year, the town of Avon created its first staff position dedicated to helping the town reach its sustainability goals. Charlotte Lin became the inaugural sustainability coordinator for the town in March, and though she has a scientific background in ecological research, it was her understanding of teaching methods and positive psychology that the Town Council believes will help drive the behavior changes needed to fulfill its Climate Action Plan.
Letter: Vote for Jeanne McQueeney and 1A
Vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner and vote yes on 1A. Jeanne has served Eagle County well in this office by supporting our community to create hundreds of new affordable housing units with more on the way and focusing heavily on mental wellness by supporting our local co-responder model for crisis calls, assuring all schools have mental health clinicians to provide easy access for children and the building of a new local mental health center so our population doesn’t have to travel two hours or more to be helped in times of the highest need.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 1