Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Justin Turner wins 2022 MLB Roberto Clemente Award, will be honored at World Series Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced Monday. The award is given annually to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1.
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
Phillies manager Rob Thomson just might be the only calm person in Philadelphia
In a playoff run defined by chaos at all corners, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has kept it cool at all times.
Battlehawks are back! Meet Coach Anthony Becht on Tuesday at Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS – Ka-kaw remains the law. The St. Louis Battlehawks are back as the XFL gets set for its relaunch in 2023. The XFL officially announced team names, colors and logos for eight teams after announcing each of the host cities several months earlier. The Battlehawks, slightly rebranded from the BattleHawks, led the XFL in attendance in 2020 behind a 3-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately shortened the season and led to a two-year hiatus for the league.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Keeps Adding to His Collection of Awards
The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, and Mookie Betts covers the other 30%. Mookie is the best right-fielder in the league, and if you disagree with that statement, you can’t deny he is at least the best defensive right-fielder in the majors. After earning a finalist spot for...
Yardbarker
Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today
Today marks 59 years since he won MVP while earning his first ever unanimous deletion for the Cy Young award. Koufax also won the Hickok Belt award, an award given from 1950-1976 to the top professional athlete of the year in the United States. In his 1963 MVP season, Sandy...
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
Maldonado’s Borrowed Bat From Pujols Deemed Illegal to Use
The Astros catcher recorded an RBI against the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series.
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
2022 MLB Awards: Fielding Bible Award Winners Named
Here is a look at the 2022 Major League Baseball Fielding Bible Award winners, announced on Thursday. The Cleveland Guardians lead the way, with two Fielding Bible Award winners, Steven Kwan and Myles Straw. No other team had more than one award winner in 2022.
Kings crown Blues 5-1, Fifth straight loss for St. Louis
Four goals in a span of 6:15 by the Kings doomed the Blues in a 5-1 loss on Halloween night at Enterprise Center. The Kings grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gabriel Valardi. Then the second period happened! The Kings got goals by Carl Grundstrom at 3;44, Anze Kopitar at 5:06, Arthur Kaliyev at 7:39 and Grundstrom again at 9:59 ending Jordan Binnington’s night.
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement Monday. "He was a tremendous football...
Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0