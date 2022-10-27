ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Battlehawks are back! Meet Coach Anthony Becht on Tuesday at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – Ka-kaw remains the law. The St. Louis Battlehawks are back as the XFL gets set for its relaunch in 2023. The XFL officially announced team names, colors and logos for eight teams after announcing each of the host cities several months earlier. The Battlehawks, slightly rebranded from the BattleHawks, led the XFL in attendance in 2020 behind a 3-2 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately shortened the season and led to a two-year hiatus for the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today

Today marks 59 years since he won MVP while earning his first ever unanimous deletion for the Cy Young award. Koufax also won the Hickok Belt award, an award given from 1950-1976 to the top professional athlete of the year in the United States. In his 1963 MVP season, Sandy...
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

2022 MLB Awards: Fielding Bible Award Winners Named

Here is a look at the 2022 Major League Baseball Fielding Bible Award winners, announced on Thursday. The Cleveland Guardians lead the way, with two Fielding Bible Award winners, Steven Kwan and Myles Straw. No other team had more than one award winner in 2022.
FOX2Now

Kings crown Blues 5-1, Fifth straight loss for St. Louis

Four goals in a span of 6:15 by the Kings doomed the Blues in a 5-1 loss on Halloween night at Enterprise Center. The Kings grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gabriel Valardi. Then the second period happened! The Kings got goals by Carl Grundstrom at 3;44, Anze Kopitar at 5:06, Arthur Kaliyev at 7:39 and Grundstrom again at 9:59 ending Jordan Binnington’s night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69

Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened by the news of Mike's passing," athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement Monday. "He was a tremendous football...
TULSA, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy