Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
AUD/USD forecast ahead of the RBA rate decision
The AUD/USD price pulled back slightly on Monday. Focus shifts to the upcoming RBA interest rate decision. Economists expect another 0.25% rate hike. The AUD/USD price pulled back slightly ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). It slipped to a low of 0.6385, which was about 2% below the highest point last week,
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
VIDEO: Can real estate & Web3 ever work? – Roofstock’s Sanjay Raghavan
Blockchain and web3 present as interesting ways to streamline it, but does it actually work?. We talk to Roofstock following their first sale of a house in NFT form earlier this month. Let’s talk real estate. What about the intersection of blockchain and real estate? Is it all a...
ETH, AVAX or SOL, which ecosystem token has the highest growth potential?
In the last 7 days, ETH grew by 32%, AVAX by 20%, and SOL by 20%. ETH's market cap increased by 2% in the last 24 hours, AVAX's market cap by 3%, and SOL's by 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) also experienced an increase in trading volume by 8% in the last 24 hours.
Shares of Wynn Resorts jumped 12% on Monday: what happened?
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta now has a 6.1% stake in Wynn Resorts. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Shares of Wynn Resorts are down over 30% versus their YTD high. Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) are up more than 10% this morning after...
LINK poised for breakout as Chainlink whales continue to accumulate
Chainlink’s LINK jumped as much as 8% as price hit a 7-day high around $8.25. Santiment data shows whales bought more than $33 million worth of LINK this past weekend. Chainlink (LINK/USD) has traded to highs of $8.25 across major crypto exchanges in the past 24 hours, with gains over the period coming amid fresh accumulation from whales.
Paramount stock no longer deserves a premium multiple: Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo downgrades Paramount Global to "underweight". Analyst Steven Cahall sees another 30% downside from here. Paramount stock has already been in a downtrend since March. Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has been in a downturn over the past seven months but a Wells Fargo analyst warns the pain is not...
IDS share price staged a comeback: Is Royal Mail a good buy?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price popped by more than 6% on Monday as investors focused on the latest Royal Mail strike news. The stock rose to a high of 206.50p, which was the highest point since mid-October. It remains down by about 60% this year. Royal Mail strike update. International...
GSK share price gains momentum ahead of earnings: is it a buy?
GlaxoSmithKline shares have staged a strong recovery recently. Focus shifts to the upcoming Q3 results and update. Analysts expect that its total turnover rose to 7.3 billion pounds. GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) share price has made a strong rebound recently as investors buy the company’s dip. The shares jumped to a...
Should you buy NXP Semiconductors stock after its Q3 report?
NXP Semiconductors reports a strong Q3 but disappoints on future guidance. Jim Lebenthal discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. NXP Semiconductors stock is currently down more than 35% for the year. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter late on Monday....
Argo Blockchain says it faces negative cash flow, shares fall 45%
Argo Blockchain announced on Monday a previously-announced financing deal looks to have failed. The company said in early October it had a LOI with a strategic investor to raise cash via a subscription deal. Argo shares fell sharply on Monday, tanking more than 45% amid news that the miner faces...
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist
Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
India’s central bank starts digital rupee pilot
Reserve Bank of India begins the e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on Tuesday, 1 November 2022. The pilot will involve nine major banks, including the country's largest lender State Bank of India. RBI is also set to begin a pilot of the digital rupee for the retail segment. The...
Rolls-Royce share price forecast for November
Rolls-Royce share price has made a strong recovery recently. It has been boosted by the strong performance of the aviation sector. The company will publish its financial results on Thursday. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks as investors focus on the...
