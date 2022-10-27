Read full article on original website
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Cops looking for alleged hit-and-run driver who injured N.J. boy and woman on Halloween
A 7-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman were injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween in North Plainfield, authorities said. The two were hit around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, North Plainfield police said in a statement. Both the boy and...
Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities
Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
Jersey City resident gets white coat; Blue Mass will honor officers | Journal Entries
Backpacks donated to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation. The Woman’s Club of Arlington participated in supporting the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in their special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for the children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
Only on 2: Newark businesses said they warned about potential flooding and were ignored
NEWARK, N.J. - Several New Jersey businesses were forced to close after major flooding. The business owners say they warned this would happen, and now want to know who's going to fix it. It wasn't the Monday the owners of Madre & Son Soulfood Cafe in Newark were expecting. They were unable to open, due to flooding. The water also rushed into the adjoining family business on Commerce Street, Ashley's Delicious Treats. "It's horrible. There's so much damage here, it's going to take us months to straighten it all out," said Madre & Son co-owner Yolanda Burke. Burke says she feared this would happen, after...
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat
An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
NJ man, 70, charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly runs over sergeant
A 70-year-old New Jersey man was charged with a DWI after he struck a sanitation worker and then nearly hit a police sergeant as he tried to flee Friday morning, police said.
Cellphone grab at Chiller Theatre led to security officer’s stabbing, police say
An argument over a juvenile taking cellphone pictures in a hotel at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Morris County on Sunday triggered a chain of events that ended with a security officer stabbed and one man under arrest, according to police. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Connecticut, is charged with...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
hobokengirl.com
A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City
Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
Jersey City’s Via is named Outstanding Program of Year by transit tech group
Jersey City’s Via microtransit service has been named the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year by the Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey (ITSNJ). The selection was based on social and economic sustainability, uniqueness/originality of innovation, demonstrated need and future value. The ITSNJ recognizes the advancement of intelligent technologies to improve surface transportation efficiency, safety, and mobility.
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
