Hoboken, NJ

NJ.com

Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities

Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City resident gets white coat; Blue Mass will honor officers | Journal Entries

Backpacks donated to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation. The Woman’s Club of Arlington participated in supporting the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs in their special project for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF). Twelve backpacks were purchased and stocked with needed school supplies for the children to whom ECF provides services. This contribution by the members totaled $360 but, when combined with all of the participating clubs in the state, made a huge difference.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Only on 2: Newark businesses said they warned about potential flooding and were ignored

NEWARK, N.J. - Several New Jersey businesses were forced to close after major flooding. The business owners say they warned this would happen, and now want to know who's going to fix it. It wasn't the Monday the owners of Madre & Son Soulfood Cafe in Newark were expecting. They were unable to open, due to flooding. The water also rushed into the adjoining family business on Commerce Street, Ashley's Delicious Treats. "It's horrible. There's so much damage here, it's going to take us months to straighten it all out," said Madre & Son co-owner Yolanda Burke. Burke says she feared this would happen, after...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat

An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City

Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City’s Via is named Outstanding Program of Year by transit tech group

Jersey City’s Via microtransit service has been named the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year by the Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey (ITSNJ). The selection was based on social and economic sustainability, uniqueness/originality of innovation, demonstrated need and future value. The ITSNJ recognizes the advancement of intelligent technologies to improve surface transportation efficiency, safety, and mobility.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
