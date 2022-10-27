Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Picks, previews for every 2022 Group 2 girls soccer semifinal playoff matchup
Check out all you need to know about Tuesday’s Group 2 sectional semifinal round games as NJ Advance Media highlights the top playmakers and storylines, and picks a winner. Projected winners are selected in bold and italics.
Field Hockey: Updated NJSIAA State Tournament brackets for Oct. 31
We’re about set to close the book on the opening day of the state tournament. Plenty of quarterfinal matchups have been set. You can check out the most updated brackets by clicking on the links below. Sectional Tournament Brackets. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
MVPs & standout players from Monday’s boys soccer state tournament games
Monday’s slate of tournament games was jam-packed with thrilling overtime victories, shocking upsets and incredible comebacks. In the midst of that, there were a number of jaw-dropping performances that we feel are necessary to recognize. While the majority of these players are established stars, we also saw some lesser-known players make a significant impact on the field.
Girls Soccer Top 20, Nov. 1: Early playoff upsets draw in 4 new teams mid-tourney
The state playoffs are here and a few upsets have changed the look of everything. Teams are one win away from making it to the sectional finals and this is the time of year where one play can make all the difference in a head-to-head matchup feature some of the state’s best teams.
South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Unofficial regular season awards and playoff prospects
Happy November from the seat of South Jersey high school field hockey power. South Jersey Times area teams include two No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 in the three public school brackets that still have SJT teams remaining after first-round play in Groups 1 and 2 on Hallloween. All...
NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Danny Herdon scored the go-ahead go in the 69th minute to help lead eighth-seeded St. John Vianney past ninth-seeded Union Catholic 2-1 in Holmdel. Kyle DiMarco also scored a goal in the 60th minute with Anthony Marano and Luke Malloy tallying an assist each. Union Catholic falls to 5-13. St....
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference after playoff quarterfinals
The state playoffs are underway, and that is traditionally a time when coaches and younger teammates look to the seniors for their experience and poise in these pressure-filled situations. But the younger guys sure have a way of surprising us, as we saw last weekend in the quarterfinals of the...
Girls volleyball: Tri-County Conference stat leaders for November 1
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear.
