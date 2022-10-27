Read full article on original website
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
GOP DOES talk about undoing Social Security | Letters
Letter writer Joe Angelucci (“Democrats repeating a lie on entitlements”) needs to turn off Fox News and pay attention to the real world. He wrote that he has “never heard one Republican ever mention eliminating … (Social Security and Medicare) . . . .”. Consider these...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action
The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Trump joins conspiracists stoking doubts about Pelosi attack
The former president suggested on Tuesday that it wasn’t a break in. Authorities have been clear it was.
Violence has seized our politics. It was inevitable | Editorial
Here’s something worth remembering as you enter a polling booth: The political right has a violence problem, and it isn’t likely to acknowledge it. It was revealed in the Republican reaction to the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi having his skull smashed in by a deranged intruder, who was armed with a hammer and a head filled with QAnon hatred.
Censors, censor yourselves! Efforts to silence Elon Musk and Amy Coney Barrett can’t be defended on free-speech grounds
I see that after his acquisition of Twitter, multi-gazillionaire Elon Musk announced himself to be “a free-speech absolutist.”. I can understand the base human urges concerning such areas as gluttony, sex and drunkenness - either individually or in some entertaining combination. But I have never understood the base human...
