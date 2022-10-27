ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate

A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
KENNER, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA

