NOPD arrests second woman seen firing gun on interstate in social media video
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody. The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday. Nettles and 20-year-old...
Second woman wanted in Expressway shooting video surrenders, police say
Second woman accused of firing guns from car in New Orleans on viral video arrested
Woman shot in Little Woods Monday, condition unknown
Officers say the shooting reportedly happened just before 5:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road
Man shot near Walmart in Harvey
There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
Man shot, hospitalized in West Lake Forest Monday afternoon
He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate
A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
NOPD working two shootings in New Orleans East
Those two shootings happened late Monday afternoon and occurred about a mile away from each other. Both victims went to area hospitals in private cars.
NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
NOPD: 5 hospitalized from several separate shootings on Sunday night
Five people were shot including a teenager on Sunday less than five hours apart.
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
Gentilly shooting lands woman in hospital
An NOPD spokesperson says the woman shot once in the body. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The investigation continues.
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
