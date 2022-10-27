ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Daily Mail

Eagles star AJ Brown accuses NFL's supposedly arbitrary drug testing program of targeting him after his 156-yard, three-TD game Sunday following years of complaints from other top players: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown attracted some unwanted attention for his three-touchdown performance on Sunday in the form of a Monday morning drug test. 'I would have a drug test this morning huh lol,' Brown tweeted Monday after catching six passes for 156 yards and three scores as the Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, in the battle of Pennsylvania.
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
Cleveland.com

Browns stop their slide with dominant win over Bengals, a much-needed sigh of relief going into the bye week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- To steal Milhouse’s phrase from “The Simpsons,” everything was coming up Browns on Monday night. Let’s start by giving credit where it’s due, to the Browns themselves. They played their best defensive game of the season, harassing Joe Burrow and a porous Bengals offensive line. Myles Garrett’s final statistics don’t tell the full story of another dominant Halloween performance. He ended the night with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, and it felt like a lot more.
Cleveland.com

Broncos reportedly trade Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, who will be the Browns’ next opponent after the bye week

The Browns’ next opponent is the latest to make a massive move before the NFL trade deadline hits. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos have traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade. Miami is sending a first-round pick in 2023 which belonged to San Francisco as part of the Trey Lance trade as part of the deal.
