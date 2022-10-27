ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two Memphis nursing homes are candidates for nation's 'poorest performing' federal program

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

Two Memphis nursing homes are on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services list of candidates for a program that puts special focus on the nation’s “poorest-performing nursing homes.”

The Memphis-area homes on the candidate list are AHC Harbor View on 1513 N 2 nd Street and Whitehaven Community Living Center at 1076 Chambliss Road. AHC Harbor View has been on the candidate list for eight months while Whitehaven Community Living Center has been on the list for six months.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it will increase scrutiny and oversight of nursing homes in the Special Focus Facility Program, including toughening requirements for completion of the program and increasing enforcement actions for facilities that fail to demonstrate improvement.

Federal funding will be terminated for facilities that don’t improve, while sustainable improvements will be incentivized.

“Let us be clear: we are cracking down on enforcement of our nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “As President (Joe) Biden directed, we are increasing scrutiny and taking aggressive action to ensure everyone living in nursing homes gets the high-quality care they deserve. We are demanding better, because our seniors deserve better.”

Currently, there are 88 facilities participating in the Special Focus Facility Program, including Bailey Park CLC in Humboldt (listed as having not improved in the 39 months it has been in the program).

Brookhaven Manor in Kingsport has graduated from the program.

More: Biden administration vows tougher oversight of poor-performing nursing homes with safety issues

The two Memphis nursing homes are on the candidate list, from which nursing homes are pulled to fill the Special Facility Focus slot for each state, with a minimum candidate pool of five nursing homes and a maximum of 30 per state. When a facility graduates or is terminated from the program, a new facility is selected from a monthly list of candidates.

Neither of the Memphis nursing homes responded on Thursday to a Commercial Appeal request for comment.

There are 10 Tennessee nursing homes in total on the candidate list, ranging from Franklin to Maryville.

Facilities actually in the program are inspected no less than once every six months “and face increasingly severe enforcement actions if improvement is not demonstrated,” according to a news release.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Two Memphis nursing homes are candidates for nation's 'poorest performing' federal program

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four constitutional amendments on the ballot in Tennessee

Note: This story has been edited to clarify the language of Amendment 3. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is already underway in Shelby County for the November 8 elections. Some of the biggest, and somewhat confusing, choices on the ballot involve potential changes to Tennessee’s constitution. The four proposed constitutional amendments are already state law, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground

HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Comcast looking to fill 40 job positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New job opportunities are coming to Memphis. Comcast will be hiring 40 residential installation and service technicians in the Bluff City. The technicians will be responsible for delivery and installation services. The company is offering a $1,500 sign-up bonus to hired candidates. The company is now accepting applications. To learn more about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four new restaurants in the Memphis area

Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy