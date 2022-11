Door County Public Health will host a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in Sister Bay this Thursday, Nov. 3. The clinic will be held at the Sister Bay/ Liberty Grove Fire Station at 2258 Mill Road, Sister Bay from 12-5 pm. The seasonal flu vaccine will be available, as well as COVID-19 booster shots for ages 12 and over. There is no charge for the COVID-19 booster.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO