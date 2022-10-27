Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated
A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
WDW News Today
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/26/22 (MagicBand+ Public Release, Ride Interactions, Glow with the Show, and the Last of the Halloween Nighttime Photography)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to test out the new features of the MagicBand+ that launched for everyone today, and we stayed through for some nighttime entertainment. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Our MagicBand+ day...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/28/22 (Remodeled Kona Cafe, Disney’s Grand Floridian Pumpkin Decorating Contest, KiteTails Popcorn Buckets, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We got a lot to do around Walt Disney World, so let’s get started. We stopped by Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort first thing to see the scrim removed...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness
Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Shanghai Disney Resort Closing Indefinitely Again Due to COVID-19
Shanghai Disney Resort is closing indefinitely once again due to COVID-19. The closure is effective immediately. Read the full statement from Shanghai Disney Resort below:. “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World
The Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is now available at Magic Kingdom. The bucket is being sold via mobile order and can be picked up from the window at Pete’s Silly Side Show. It’s listed on the My Disney Experience app as “Magic Kingdom souvenir release.”. Signs guide...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 10/26/22 (Fantasmic! Sign Unveiled, Theming for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Merry Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a very big day ahead of us, we’ll be hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before finishing our day at Disney Springs. Let’s get started!. We started our day on Hollywood Boulevard where we noticed a very familiar...
WDW News Today
Starbucks Holiday Tumblers and Ornament Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween ended just hours ago, so the holiday season has already begun at Walt Disney World thanks to these new Starbucks tumblers and ornament!. Mickey Mouse Starbucks Holiday Tumbler – $49.99. This tumbler features a similar...
WDW News Today
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort
Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’
Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
WDW News Today
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
WDW News Today
Chip and Dale Appear in Tomorrowland Costumes at the Magic Kingdom
With the distribution of Mr. Toad popcorn buckets currently displacing their Fantasyland home, Chip and Dale are now meeting and greeting guests at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The duo, sporting futuristic outfits, are expected to only be in Tomorrowland through Saturday, November 5. Disney PhotoPass is not available for...
WDW News Today
New Sign Added to Kona Café Ahead of Reopening at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort officially reopens tomorrow, and the restaurant has received a new sign. We got a first look last week before guests were allowed inside, and a more in-depth look at the interior and upgraded menus yesterday. Now the restaurant’s signage is in...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Art Kit, Grogu Mugs, Pajamas, and More at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new “Star Wars” items arrived at Disneyland Resort this week, including mugs and pajamas featuring Grogu from “The Mandalorian.” We found all of these items in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
WDW News Today
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Released to Disney+ Subscribers on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney+ subscribers can get a jump on their holiday shopping with exclusive early access to select merchandise on shopDisney, including this epic lightsaber set!. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy LIGHTSABER Set –...
WDW News Today
NEW Dooney & Bourke Skyliner Tote Glides Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. you could widen your world, if you had wings…….that’s immediately the song we thought of when we spotted the latest Dooney and Bourke tote, featuring our favorite mouse duo, at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. If you know, you know. Epcot people unite!
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse Adult Craft Kit From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland Resort has a new supplies kit for crafters. We found this Mickey Mouse craft kit in Los Feliz Five and Dime at Disney California Adventure. Adult Craft Kit – $24.99. The kit comes in a...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Chucky’ House Coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in 2023
The first house for next year’s Halloween Horror Nights has been announced. “Chucky” is coming back to both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The house will be based on the current series from USA and SYFY. Watch the announcement video below. For more information on...
