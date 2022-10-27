ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated

A Sanford teenager was arrested for driving under the influence after he sped toward the toll plaza at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, frightening the Cast Member collecting parking fees. Sebastian Anyel Salguero-Rivera, 19, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, Orange Circuit Court...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland

MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness

Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Shanghai Disney Resort Closing Indefinitely Again Due to COVID-19

Shanghai Disney Resort is closing indefinitely once again due to COVID-19. The closure is effective immediately. Read the full statement from Shanghai Disney Resort below:. “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World

The Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is now available at Magic Kingdom. The bucket is being sold via mobile order and can be picked up from the window at Pete’s Silly Side Show. It’s listed on the My Disney Experience app as “Magic Kingdom souvenir release.”. Signs guide...
WDW News Today

Starbucks Holiday Tumblers and Ornament Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween ended just hours ago, so the holiday season has already begun at Walt Disney World thanks to these new Starbucks tumblers and ornament!. Mickey Mouse Starbucks Holiday Tumbler – $49.99. This tumbler features a similar...
WDW News Today

NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort

Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’

Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
WDW News Today

Chip and Dale Appear in Tomorrowland Costumes at the Magic Kingdom

With the distribution of Mr. Toad popcorn buckets currently displacing their Fantasyland home, Chip and Dale are now meeting and greeting guests at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The duo, sporting futuristic outfits, are expected to only be in Tomorrowland through Saturday, November 5. Disney PhotoPass is not available for...
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Art Kit, Grogu Mugs, Pajamas, and More at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new “Star Wars” items arrived at Disneyland Resort this week, including mugs and pajamas featuring Grogu from “The Mandalorian.” We found all of these items in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Released to Disney+ Subscribers on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney+ subscribers can get a jump on their holiday shopping with exclusive early access to select merchandise on shopDisney, including this epic lightsaber set!. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy LIGHTSABER Set –...
WDW News Today

NEW Dooney & Bourke Skyliner Tote Glides Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. you could widen your world, if you had wings…….that’s immediately the song we thought of when we spotted the latest Dooney and Bourke tote, featuring our favorite mouse duo, at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. If you know, you know. Epcot people unite!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Adult Craft Kit From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disneyland Resort has a new supplies kit for crafters. We found this Mickey Mouse craft kit in Los Feliz Five and Dime at Disney California Adventure. Adult Craft Kit – $24.99. The kit comes in a...

