Shanghai Disney Resort is closing indefinitely once again due to COVID-19. The closure is effective immediately. Read the full statement from Shanghai Disney Resort below:. “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”

1 DAY AGO