ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
People

Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to 'Cockroach Issue'

The city officials advised residents to cancel the Halloween tradition, announcing that "barricades and signage will be placed" in the affected streets The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in an area of Wyandotte, Mich., has been canceled by the city officials due to "a cockroach issue." On Monday, the city officials issued a statement to the residents via Facebook, announcing the closure of the affected streets "as a proactive measure to prevent further roach migration." "The City has determined it to be in the best interest of the citizens to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Full list: Michigan general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Michigan’s general election is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Blockage causes 200 gallons of sewage overflow from Ann Arbor manhole

ANN ARBOR – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, approximately 200 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole near the Cloverly Court area. City of Ann Arbor officials wrote that the overflow was caused by a sewage pipe blockage made up of sealing materials coming from a private project.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
WARREN, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thousands expected at Superhero Halloween event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit’s west side. What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected. “This is my first time here,” said one kid. “I’ve been a superhero...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy