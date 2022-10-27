The city officials advised residents to cancel the Halloween tradition, announcing that "barricades and signage will be placed" in the affected streets The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in an area of Wyandotte, Mich., has been canceled by the city officials due to "a cockroach issue." On Monday, the city officials issued a statement to the residents via Facebook, announcing the closure of the affected streets "as a proactive measure to prevent further roach migration." "The City has determined it to be in the best interest of the citizens to...

