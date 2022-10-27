Read full article on original website
Michigan DNR wants to know locations of denned bears to help orphaned cubs find new moms
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know where bear dens are and they need help from people who spend the most time outdoors. If you find a bear den while in the field this fall, the DNR wants you to report to the location to them to help with their ongoing bear management program.
Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year
The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign. Over 42% of crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA. Last year, 10 people were killed in crashes...
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January
You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now. The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve. The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast...
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to 'Cockroach Issue'
The city officials advised residents to cancel the Halloween tradition, announcing that "barricades and signage will be placed" in the affected streets The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in an area of Wyandotte, Mich., has been canceled by the city officials due to "a cockroach issue." On Monday, the city officials issued a statement to the residents via Facebook, announcing the closure of the affected streets "as a proactive measure to prevent further roach migration." "The City has determined it to be in the best interest of the citizens to...
Full list: Michigan general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Michigan’s general election is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Blockage causes 200 gallons of sewage overflow from Ann Arbor manhole
ANN ARBOR – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, approximately 200 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole near the Cloverly Court area. City of Ann Arbor officials wrote that the overflow was caused by a sewage pipe blockage made up of sealing materials coming from a private project.
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 week before election
The race for Michigan attorney general is as close as it can get, while the incumbent Michigan secretary of state continues to hold a lead in her race, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic incumbent...
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
‘Gemon was punched, Ja’Den was trying to help’: Jim Harbaugh talks ‘sickening’ Michigan-MSU incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh said he “can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges” after seeing videos from the Michigan football tunnel altercations between Michigan State players and Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrow. “What happened in the tunnel...
Thousands expected at Superhero Halloween event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit’s west side. What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected. “This is my first time here,” said one kid. “I’ve been a superhero...
