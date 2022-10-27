COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO