Read full article on original website
Related
Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody
An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
WIS-TV
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
wach.com
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
Richland County sheriff fires deputy accused of assaulting inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he's fired a deputy accused of assaulting a inmate at the county jail. Lott said Friday that former deputy Nathan Harris, 26, is charged with assault and battery third degree. According to Lott, Harris was transporting inmates back to the...
WIS-TV
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people are facing charges in a national multi-million dollar coronavirus fraud scheme. The Department of Justice said the defendants are:. Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas. Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, an enlisted member of the United States Air Force stationed...
WIS-TV
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
WIS-TV
Former RCSD deputy charged with assault after altercation with inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the termination and arrest of a former deputy after an altercation with an inmate. Nathan Harris, 26, is being charged with assault and battery - third degree after an incident on Oct. 24. According to officials, around 7 p.m., Harris...
Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
wach.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
Teenage Circle K murder suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire in Aiken, deputy injured
A deputy received minor injuries in an incident Friday afternoon off Storm Branch Road in Beech Island.
WIS-TV
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Comments / 7