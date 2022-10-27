ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

WIS-TV

CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Family remembers six-month-old found dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
CAYCE, SC

