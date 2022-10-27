Read full article on original website
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves
The team is also placing LB Devin Harper on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but...
Broncos Make Three Roster Moves
The team also signed veteran RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster. Kongbo, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2020. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL with the No. 5 overall pick. The 49ers signed Kongbo to a futures contract, but...
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
