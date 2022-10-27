Man pleads guilty to damaging Atlanta federal building with Molotov cocktail during protest

U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan

A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a summer 2020 protest in which Molotov cocktails and fireworks were used to damage a federal building in downtown Atlanta.

Richard Tyler Hunsinger, 29, of Fairfax, Virginia, is accused by prosecutors of organizing a protest titled “Rally Against Fascism” on July 23, 2020, targeting the Atlanta-Field Office of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protesters gathered at the DHS building, located on Ted Turner Drive, around 11:30 p.m. and protested outside a fenced area in front of the building, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Hunsinger and others, wearing face coverings and dark clothes, breached the fences and began vandalizing the building, prosecutors said.

Hunsinger allegedly smashed at least four windows before lighting and throwing a Molotov cocktail into the building through a smashed glass door. Others also used Molotov cocktails, as well as rocks, cinder blocks and modified fireworks to damage the building, prosecutors said.

At least two federal employees were inside at the time of the incident, prosecutors said, though nobody was seriously injured. The damage totaled more than $46,000.

“The citizens of this district have the right to peacefully protest,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan, in a news release. “But those who exploit peaceful protests by committing acts of violence, like throwing Molotov cocktails into buildings where law enforcement agents are working, and destroying government property, must be held accountable.”

Hunsinger pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property. Sentencing is scheduled for January 24 of next year before U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and DHS, with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.

“The Atlanta Police Department respects every citizen’s right to protest, and we will do everything in our power to protect those rights. However, when a citizen decides to destroy government property, threaten other human beings with bodily harm and use explosive devices during a protest, their actions become criminal and therefore they must be held accountable,” the APD said in the release. “We hope this sends a strong message to others, that if you commit these types of acts during a protest, we will find you, and you will be arrested and prosecuted.”