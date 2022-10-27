ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Leslie Jordan Buys Lavish $1.8 Million Condo WEEKS Before Sudden Death, Marking His First-Ever Home Purchase

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2t1w_0ip0mNNK00
Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Leslie Jordan enjoyed the fruits of his labors by making his first-ever home purchase just weeks before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The beloved actor spent nearly $1.8 million on a lavish condo "way up in the sky" on August 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKiHo_0ip0mNNK00
Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Located in West Hollywood's Empire West residential tower, his 11th-floor property boasted a modern look with top-of-the-line Miele appliances and gorgeous views overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is just over 1,600 square feet and features a spacious layout with high ceilings, chic wood floors, and plush carpeting.

In the master suite is a soaking tub and glass-encased shower. Plus, Jordan's new digs came with another en-suite bedroom that doubles as an office space.

Article continues below advertisement

The residential tower, built in 1964, also offers a fitness center, rooftop pool, and entertainment area for residents.

Jordan announced that he bought a place in August, sharing the exciting news with his Instagram followers about his first-time condo purchase at the age of 67.

"It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property", he captioned the clip.

Jordan sang, "Movin' on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Movin' on up to the East Side, we finally got a piece of the pie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o25aZ_0ip0mNNK00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Jordan tragically died after a car accident Monday in Hollywood.

The comedian was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 AM. It's unknown if he suffered a medical emergency moments before the incident.

Jordan was loved by many — the Emmy award-winning performer is perhaps best known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YQdg_0ip0mNNK00
Source: APEX / MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul said. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Comments / 24

Debbie Cozort (DJ)
3d ago

Missing U Leslie, I watched ur show last nite Call me Cat loved the memorial they did for U. Prayers 🙏 to ur family and friends. This show has lost a very funny fella 💔💔💔😭😭😭

Reply
7
E Mon
4d ago

That fact made me even sadder😔 He finally got a home, career is great...Sad.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Leslie Jordan’s best TikTok videos before his death

Leslie Jordan was best known for his roles on “American Horror Story,” Will & Grace,” “Hearts Afire” and “Call Me Kat” — but it’s the late actor’s viral social media videos that mourning fans say they’ll miss the most. Jordan died unexpectedly Monday morning after reportedly suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving, which led to a fatal car crash, his rep confirmed to Page Six. He was only 67. The comedian’s fame catapulted in recent years amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his 4’10-frame and endearing southern twang, he shared heartwarming, funny and lighthearted clips that kept many...
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan

Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy