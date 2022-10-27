Leslie Jordan Buys Lavish $1.8 Million Condo WEEKS Before Sudden Death, Marking His First-Ever Home Purchase

Source: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Leslie Jordan enjoyed the fruits of his labors by making his first-ever home purchase just weeks before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The beloved actor spent nearly $1.8 million on a lavish condo "way up in the sky" on August 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Located in West Hollywood's Empire West residential tower, his 11th-floor property boasted a modern look with top-of-the-line Miele appliances and gorgeous views overlooking Sunset Plaza and Hollywood Hills.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is just over 1,600 square feet and features a spacious layout with high ceilings, chic wood floors, and plush carpeting.

In the master suite is a soaking tub and glass-encased shower. Plus, Jordan's new digs came with another en-suite bedroom that doubles as an office space.

The residential tower, built in 1964, also offers a fitness center, rooftop pool, and entertainment area for residents.

Jordan announced that he bought a place in August, sharing the exciting news with his Instagram followers about his first-time condo purchase at the age of 67.

"It's never too late to be happy, y'all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property", he captioned the clip.

Jordan sang, "Movin' on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Movin' on up to the East Side, we finally got a piece of the pie."

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Jordan tragically died after a car accident Monday in Hollywood.

The comedian was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 AM. It's unknown if he suffered a medical emergency moments before the incident.

Jordan was loved by many — the Emmy award-winning performer is perhaps best known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul said. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."