Read full article on original website
Related
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Putin Ally Shuts Down Russia’s Claim Ukraine Plans to Unleash Dirty Bomb
Russia is now taking its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb in Ukraine as an act of provocation to some of Moscow’s closest partners in India and China, in an apparent attempt to shore up support. But the presentation has fallen flat. Russia’s defense minister,...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. "We have been hopeful before and then watched bombs fall on our heads," Iryna said.
Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv
Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Ukraine Situation Report: Another Week, Another Fired Russian General
Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, a target of Russian mil-bloggers, is the latest commander in Ukraine to get axed for frontline failures. Moscow has relieved Colonel-General Alexander Lapin from his post in the latest shakeup of Russia's high command in Ukraine. Lapin, who commanded the Central Military District and its group of...
Russian Losses Fueled by New Units Untrained in 'Basic' Weaponry: Ukraine
Russian forces in Ukraine are seeing "significant" manpower losses because of their lack of training with "basic" types of weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday. In an operational update on Facebook, the General Staff detailed what it said were some of the issues facing...
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told civilians on Tuesday to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet
Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia strikes Kyiv and Zaporizhzhya as Ukrainian advance prompts massive Kherson evacuations
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of the Donbas and the Moscow-installed administration left Kherson.
104.1 WIKY
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Some Russian Troop Companies Down 94% in Ukraine, U.K. Intelligence Says
Russian companies in Ukraine are being sent out to fight with between just six and eight men when normally 100 would be deployed, according to an intelligence report. The British defense ministry on Friday said Russian officers had described the extreme lack of manpower in the Kherson sector of southern Ukraine. “Russia has likely augmented some of its units west of the Dnipro River with mobilized reservists,” the intelligence update said. “However, this is from an extremely low level of manning. In September 2022, Russian officers described companies in the Kherson sector as consisting of between six and eight men each. Companies should deploy with around 100 personnel.” The report added that Russian forces had spent the last six weeks transitioning to a “long-term, defensive posture” on the front line, most likely “due to a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations.”
Comments / 0