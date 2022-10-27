Effective: 2022-11-01 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage the remainder of this week while continuing a slow decline. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Tue 9 am 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO