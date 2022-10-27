Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Water begins to move into homes in low lying areas along the river. Flooding around the Black Hammock area near Lake Jesup. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.1 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.6 Tue 9 am 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.1
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Padre Balli Park and Packery Channel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 14:32:00 Expires: 2022-11-01 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 330 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 131 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage the remainder of this week while continuing a slow decline. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Tue 9 am 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND NORTH CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 950 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bishop, or near Driscoll, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsville, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Petronila and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 676 and 690. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, Stanton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Scott; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043, 061, 062, 074, AND 075 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott, Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny, Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND NORTH CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 950 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bishop, or near Driscoll, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsville, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Petronila and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 676 and 690. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and central Willacy Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sebastian, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include San Perlita, Willamar, Santa Monica, Porfirio, San Perlita High School and Los Coyotes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252 AND 253 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Inland Georgetown; Northern Horry PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog will reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times this morning. If dense fog is encountered while driving, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles for safety. Visibility should begin to improve after 10 AM.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later Today WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 6000 feet. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday night with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 PM Today to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers in the National Parks.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eddy County Plains DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Dawson County, and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT/10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are expected to steadily improve through the rest of the morning; therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality alert is in effect Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from noon until 11:00 PM. In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air. Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: • Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation • Slow down if driving on dirt roads • Stabilize loose soils Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions. To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air).
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cochran and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-01 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The fog that prompted the advisory has lifted. However, patchy fog may linger over portions of central Illinois and northwestern Indiana through noon.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are expected to steadily improve through the rest of the morning; therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Andrews, Central Brewster County, Crane, Ector, Gaines by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Andrews; Central Brewster County; Crane; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Midland; Pecos; Reagan; Terrell; Upton; Ward; Winkler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lea County, portions of the Permian Basin, Trans Pecos, and Big Bend region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0