mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
mainepublic.org

Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace

Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable. Panelists:. Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine...
mainepublic.org

Absentee ballot requests surpass Maine's 2018 midterm elections

Maine voters have already requested more absentee ballots for the November election than they did in the last midterm held four years ago. According to the secretary of state, more than 211,000 people have requested absentee ballots. That's 14,000 additional requests than during the 2018 midterms — a sign that the races for governor, state legislature and two U.S. House seats are drawing heavy interest from voters.
mainepublic.org

Open enrollment begins for health insurance on ACA marketplace

Tuesday is the first day of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's online marketplace. Even though premiums for individual plans are increasing an average of 11% in Maine, state Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew says that increase will be offset by subsidies for most consumers.
observer-me.com

The face of hunting in Maine is changing

Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
thecentersquare.com

Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County

(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
Q97.9

10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Ellsworth American

LePage’s short memory

Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
