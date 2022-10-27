Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Two groups say they have the signatures for competing ballot initiatives on electric utilities
A campaign to take over Maine's two largest electric utilities handed in petition signatures to send the issue to voters next year. But the proposal faces strong opposition from businesses and well-funded groups who are planning their own ballot initiative. Flanked by boxes of petition signatures, supporters of the proposed...
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
mainepublic.org
Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace
Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable. Panelists:. Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine...
mainepublic.org
Vt.’s housing health & safety system didn’t protect farmworkers, so they created their own program
The front door to Javier’s house is at the top of two flights of stairs. He lives above a dairy barn in Addison County. Puedes leer la versión en español, aquí. We’re using a pseudonym for Javier. He’s worried about what his employer might do in response to speaking out about the conditions of his housing.
mainepublic.org
Absentee ballot requests surpass Maine's 2018 midterm elections
Maine voters have already requested more absentee ballots for the November election than they did in the last midterm held four years ago. According to the secretary of state, more than 211,000 people have requested absentee ballots. That's 14,000 additional requests than during the 2018 midterms — a sign that the races for governor, state legislature and two U.S. House seats are drawing heavy interest from voters.
State to begin sending out billions in tax refunds this week
Taxpayers will receive their refunds over a six-week period beginning Tuesday. Many Massachusetts residents will soon have some extra cash in their bank accounts. The state is set to begin sending nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue back to taxpayers this week, officials said. The rebates will be sent...
mainepublic.org
Open enrollment begins for health insurance on ACA marketplace
Tuesday is the first day of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's online marketplace. Even though premiums for individual plans are increasing an average of 11% in Maine, state Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew says that increase will be offset by subsidies for most consumers.
observer-me.com
The face of hunting in Maine is changing
Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
thecentersquare.com
Maine moves ahead with wind project in Aroostook County
(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are moving ahead with a pair of renewable power projects aimed at diversifying the state's energy portfolio and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility project in Maine's northern Aroostook...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Ellsworth American
LePage’s short memory
Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
