Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Why America still has the advantage on the world stage
On Oct. 25 — in reaction to General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping assuming a third term in office, becoming the first Chinese premier to do so since Mao Zedong — Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng (HSI) Index fell 6.4 percent. This marked the largest decline for that stock-market index since November 2008. As Jack Hough cogently narrated at Barron’s under the headline “Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them,” investors, particularly foreign ones, are increasingly anxious about “autocracy risk.” It now looks increasingly to be the case that a given company’s viability in China could rely more on the whims of one man than its earnings or projected future growth.
