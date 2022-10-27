On Oct. 25 — in reaction to General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping assuming a third term in office, becoming the first Chinese premier to do so since Mao Zedong — Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng (HSI) Index fell 6.4 percent. This marked the largest decline for that stock-market index since November 2008. As Jack Hough cogently narrated at Barron’s under the headline “Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them,” investors, particularly foreign ones, are increasingly anxious about “autocracy risk.” It now looks increasingly to be the case that a given company’s viability in China could rely more on the whims of one man than its earnings or projected future growth.

