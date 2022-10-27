Read full article on original website
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
HAVANA — (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead...
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
