Clayton, NC

Harvest Festival opens today in Clayton

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

CLAYTON — Here’s the schedule for this year’s Harvest Festival in Clayton. Parking will be available at Clayton High School, with a shuttle running every 15 minutes between the school and downtown. Thursday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. — festival ribbon-cutting ceremony on Horne Square. 5-10 p.m. — carnival rides and games on Horne Square. 5-8 p.m. — food trucks on […]

The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
