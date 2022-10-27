Harvest Festival opens today in Clayton
CLAYTON — Here’s the schedule for this year’s Harvest Festival in Clayton. Parking will be available at Clayton High School, with a shuttle running every 15 minutes between the school and downtown. Thursday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. — festival ribbon-cutting ceremony on Horne Square. 5-10 p.m. — carnival rides and games on Horne Square. 5-8 p.m. — food trucks on […]
