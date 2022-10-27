Read full article on original website
Related
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s all on the line at the Stade Vélodrome. Join Scott Murray for updates
Liverpool v Napoli, Bayern v Inter: Champions League clockwatch – live
Join Daniel Harris for updates from the final matches in groups A, B, C, and D
Houston Chronicle
FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top doctor highlighted brain injuries in soccer as his top priority Tuesday ahead of a World Cup where teams can use an extra substitute if a player has a suspected concussion. “I joined FIFA to try and make a little bit of a difference...
Comments / 0