Watch: Alligators chomp pumpkins at Florida theme park

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Gatorland theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida shared video of its alligators getting into the Halloween spirit by chomping down on pumpkins.

gatorland_orlando/Instagram

Gatorland, located in Orlando, posted videos to Instagram showing its resident alligators using their powerful jaws to bite through pumpkins.

"Halloween is coming and the pumpkin crunching has begun," the park said in one of the video captions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Gatorland Instagram (@gatorland_orlando)

The park shared a video showing other animals, including capybaras, birds and wild cats, snacking on pumpkins.

Gatorland officials said the pumpkins provide enrichment as well as snacks for the animals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Gatorland Instagram (@gatorland_orlando)

This article originally appeared on UPI.com