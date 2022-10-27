ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Floor8

Lizzo speaks out on why she changed lyrics to her song 'GRRRLS'

Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song GRRRLs after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
The Independent

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours

Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”

The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
People

Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz

After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
People

People

