WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Lizzo speaks out on why she changed lyrics to her song 'GRRRLS'
Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song GRRRLs after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours
Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25: 'The Embodiment of Kindness'
Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25. On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”
The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
I’m a diagnosed sociopath – what it’s like to date me, I love bomb intensely & get a lot of stalkers
A DIAGNOSED sociopath has shared her rigid rules and guidelines for dating, as well as what it's like to date her. The viral video has amassed 800k views and over 100k likes, with many praising the woman for bringing awareness to sociopathy. Kanika Batra, a model, author, former Great Britain...
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
