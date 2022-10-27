ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Alicia Keys opens up about working with her closest friends on set and how she chooses to uplift herself and other women through style Alicia Keys' style is all about comfort and feeling good — and her latest collection with Athleta embodies that very mindset with an added spark of holiday joy.  The 15-time Grammy winner collaborated with the lifestyle brand for the second time for her Holiday Collection, and she spoke with PEOPLE about working on the festive campaign. "I feel like...
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
People

People

346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy