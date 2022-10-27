Read full article on original website
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 stood 20 feet from him. They looked the shackled killer in the eye and gave vehement, angry and sometimes tearful statements. Most decried...
WEAR
Missing Florida boy, who was spotted in Maine, found in Canada
A 6-year-old Florida boy, who was missing for two months and was spotted in Maine, has been found in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Peña Morales, who are the boy’s father and paternal grandmother, were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was...
WEAR
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
