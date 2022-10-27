Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
6-7-9-5, WB: 5
(six, seven, nine, five; WB: five)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
6-7-9-5, WB: 5
(six, seven, nine, five; WB: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0