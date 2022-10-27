VillageFest transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular in Downtown Palm Springs

Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular today featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city.

The SunLine Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m.

"Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares and of course, there will be some treats as well,'' CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. "This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.''

Sunline Haunted Bus in 2019

As onlookers step into the bus, they'll be greeted by the SunLine team in full make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that "an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,'' according to STA officials. At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.

VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers, and firefighters will be on site with candy for trick-or-treaters. Festivities will continue until the candy runs out.

