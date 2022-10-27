Read full article on original website
Related
Critics slam Stacey Abrams for claiming 107 sheriffs want to 'take Black people off the streets' during debate
Critics slammed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday for her claim that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the Georgia gubernatorial debate. "I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club. So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
'The View' draws disgust for dressing kid up as Trump toilet stuffed with documents for Halloween: 'Deranged'
The Halloween special of "The View" was full of political statements, from co-host Whoopi Goldberg donned as a "handmaid," to a child dressed up as former president Donald Trump in the form of a document-stuffed toilet. Goldberg earned a standing ovation from the audience for entering the studio in a...
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped President Joe Biden for stating that there are "54 states" during a Friday night address to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania.
Pelosi attack: Stefanik’s office scolds reporter who claimed she ‘makes political violence more likely’
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s team ripped a reporter who insisted the Republican lawmaker’s rhetoric “makes political violence more likely” after the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Biden admin blasted by Republicans for considering sending Haitian migrants to Gitmo: 'Just follow the law'
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., joined "Faulkner Focus" to react to reports that the Biden administration may send Haitian migrants to Guantanamo Bay and slams Biden for ignoring the border crisis.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Halloween night violent crime erupts across nation
Halloween saw real-life violence in the U.S., as a shooting at a Kansas City house party left one killed and seven others wounded, while kids were among 11 shot in a Chicago drive-by.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, rep tells AP
Takeoff and Quavo, two members of the rap trio Migos, were in attendance at a Houston party where one person was shot and killed, Houston police said Tuesday.
Baltimore dad pleads with soft-on-crime prosecutors to keep his teenage son in jail: 'Begging for help'
A Baltimore father could face neglect charges for not picking up his son from jail, but he called out the criminal justice system for failing to imprison his son, an accused carjacker.
Stacey Abrams lambasted for being in 'insane wing' of Democrat Party after debate dig at Georgia sheriffs
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joined 'America's Newsroom' on Tuesday to weigh in on key governor's races in Georgia and New York.
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Luke Bryan released a statement following the critical reaction he got from Twitter for bringing out Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at his concert.
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and current Cincinnati Bengals assistant has died, his sister wrote on Instagram.
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Fox News
850K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0