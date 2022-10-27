Read full article on original website
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and current Cincinnati Bengals assistant has died, his sister wrote on Instagram.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Gisele Bundchen Told Tom Brady She Might Be ‘Gone for Good’ Amid Drama: ‘She Is Doing It for Her Family’
He has a choice. Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital struggles. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. The quarterback, 45, and the model, 42, married in February […]
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Quote About Relationships Ending Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Drama With Gisele Bundchen
Weighing in? Bridget Moynahan gave fans cryptic advice about the end of a relationship as ex Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to spark split speculation. The Sex and the City alum, 51, reposted a quote originally shared by New York-based marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Not everything is meant to be mended,” the excerpt read. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”
Halloween night violent crime erupts across nation
Halloween saw real-life violence in the U.S., as a shooting at a Kansas City house party left one killed and seven others wounded, while kids were among 11 shot in a Chicago drive-by.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Biden admin blasted by Republicans for considering sending Haitian migrants to Gitmo: 'Just follow the law'
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., joined "Faulkner Focus" to react to reports that the Biden administration may send Haitian migrants to Guantanamo Bay and slams Biden for ignoring the border crisis.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'
Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he was drug tested the morning after he set career highs in receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (three).
Antonio Brown defends Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen trolling: 'People go through stuff every day'
Antonio Brown defended his trolling of Tom Brady as the seven-time Super Bowl champion was going through marriage woes with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Tom Just Made His First Public Statement Since His Divorce From Gisele—’It Played Out In Front of A Lot of People’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
