WITN
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
WITN
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property, and disorderly conduct.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Ayden man sentenced to 110 months for firearm offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rice. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away. Officers saw Rice throw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was cancelled for safety reasons. Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card.
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
WITN
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
WITN
UPDATE: Lenoir County mobile home wasn’t completely lost in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started and escaped without injuries. Stroud said Lenoir...
jocoreport.com
Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation
SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
Ted Sauls named Greenville police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ted Sauls Jr. has been appointed police chief of the Greenville Police Department, the city announced Monday morning. Sauls served as Greenville’s Deputy Chief of Police for nine years. He was named Interim Police Chief for the third time in his career upon Mark Holtzman’s resignation at the end of July. […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
WITN
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WITN
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director that was injured in a motorcycle crash in June is back home from a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia. Melody Hedgepeth, the wife of Carnie Hedgepeth, shared videos and photos of his homecoming on Facebook. Carnie Hedgepeth had been...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WITN
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department say a woman was killed Saturday evening around 6:45 p.m. after getting hit by two vehicles. Sherry Aldridge Goff was running across Wayne Memorial Drive and was hit by a car traveling south bound. Goff was then hit by a second car...
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
