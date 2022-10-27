ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Truck flips, spills load of coal in Pott County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12USRa_0ip0irGw00

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal.

According to authorities, the semi was headed east on Jefferey and attempted to make a turn on Kansas Highway 63. The truck flipped on its side, spilling coal into the ditch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zP2SW_0ip0irGw00
A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal. (KSNT Photo/ Samuel Cohen)

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life threatening injuries. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. north of St. Marys.

Roads are open while crews work to clean up the coal, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation

An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon after he got trapped underneath a tractor. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a Kubota tractor that did not have a rollover bar. They said the tractor slid down a slope covered in leaves and then rolled, trapping the man underneath it.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka residents without power after fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Injuries reported after 2-car crash east of Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Injuries have been reported for a car crash just east of the Topeka city limits on Friday. Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kansas 4 Highway, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. No road closures have been posted […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
1350kman.com

Man accused of slashing tires on nearly a dozen Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles

Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were the target of vandalism early Thursday morning when 11 patrol units had their tires slashed, according to authorities. Those vehicles were parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin Streets in Junction City. Security video showed 36-year-old Justin Nienhaus, of Grandview Plaza, as the perpetrator. He was arrested by deputies in conjunction with Junction City and Grandview Plaza Police officers on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property as well as two misdemeanor counts thereof, and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy