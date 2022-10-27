Truck flips, spills load of coal in Pott County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal.

According to authorities, the semi was headed east on Jefferey and attempted to make a turn on Kansas Highway 63. The truck flipped on its side, spilling coal into the ditch.

A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal. (KSNT Photo/ Samuel Cohen)

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life threatening injuries. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. north of St. Marys.

Roads are open while crews work to clean up the coal, according to the sheriff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.