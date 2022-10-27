ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police

A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
TULSA, OK
Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe

--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
TULSA, OK
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
SAPULPA, OK
Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide

On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK

