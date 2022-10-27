Read full article on original website
Jeanette Daguerre
4d ago
Greed.He ruined his career.Years of studying for his doctrine just to do something like this. A doctor with no Integrity and it looks like addiction played into this too.He should have gotten help.
Reply
2
Related
GV Wire
Case With Two of Fresno’s Dumbest Criminals Concludes With 5-Year Prison Sentence
What could go wrong with planning a drug trafficking conspiracy over a Fresno County Jail telephone?. Well, if you are brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 27, plenty did go wrong and now both will do time in federal prison. Mario received a 12-and-a-half-year sentence on Oct. 11, and...
davisvanguard.org
District Attorney Refuses to Provide Full Discovery to Defense
MODESTO, CA – David Gabriel Holt’s felony case was filed in 2021, and in a Stanislaus County Superior Court hearing last Friday, the District Attorney’s Office maintained it will not provide certain discovery to the defense—at least not yet. The accused was in the courtroom, Deputy...
GV Wire
Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam
Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
DOJ: Los Banos doctor charged in disability insurance fraud scheme
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Los Banos doctor has been charged with stealing millions of dollars through a disability insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On October 20, officials said a federal grand jury charged 46-year-old Sohail Mamdani of Los Banos with mail fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a […]
Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way inside of a home and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Herndon and Sunnyside avenues for a report of a kidnapping When officers arrived, they […]
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Disappearance of the Merced Family
The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
‘We have not held him accountable,’ says Fresno’s police chief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details are emerging about a crime that took place Wednesday morning at the Ford Lithia dealership in Fresno. Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 36-year-old Manuel Bracker and said it was not the first time he had attacked someone he did not know. Police say Bracker allegedly followed […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot in face in Merced, suspect sought: police
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Merced police are searching for the individual responsible for shooting a man in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of east 12th Street for a report of a shooting around 12:36 a.m. They say...
Madera mom sentenced in deaths of her 2-year-old, 4-month-old children
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of two children who were found dead five years apart in Madera County was sentenced for their manslaughter in Madera County Superior Court on Friday. Briseida Sran pleaded guilty in June to the deaths of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran and four-month-old Divina Sran. Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his […]
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
GV Wire
As Voters Decide on Support Tax, How Does Fresno Rank for Veterans?
Fresno is one of the worst places for military veterans to live, according to a survey released Monday by a personal finance website. WalletHub rated Fresno 92nd for veterans among the 100 largest U.S. cities. The report — which comes as Fresno voters weigh in on the Measure M veterans...
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
19-year-old shot and killed at Fresno County Halloween party identified
The man who was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Fresno County over the weekend has been identified.
Madera parents sentenced in death of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
The parents of a toddler found dead in Madera have been sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with his death. His mother has been sentenced to 28 years, while the dad received a lighter sentence of 11 years.
Tulare man shoots woman then fires at Tulare County deputies, officials say
24-year-old Joey See is suspected of shooting a woman inside a home then firing several rounds at an approaching deputy.
Comments / 4