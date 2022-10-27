ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old Orchard Park man has been charged with multiple felonies following reports of shots fired Thursday morning, according to the Orchard Park Police Department.

Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road. The occupants of the building fled on foot into the surrounding area and reported that a known male had fired a handgun at others, police said.

The male, identified as Jeremy Page, fled the scene while still armed, according to police, who say that an officer traveling on Southwestern Blvd. located the vehicle unoccupied at the intersection of Webster Road and Southwestern Blvd.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and interviewed the victims and witnesses. Additional information was received that Page was also in possession of an AR-15 rifle, they said.

The Orchard Park and Hamburg SWAT teams were called to assist. Officers from West Seneca, Hamburg, New York State Police, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in setting up a larger perimeter. Erie County Sheriff’s Air One responded to the scene and a search of the area was conducted.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., Buffalo 911 received reports that Page arrived at an address in Buffalo. When Buffalo police units arrived, they say he fled the scene on foot. SWAT officers and ECSO Air One relocated to assist Buffalo police with the search.

At approximately 5 a.m., Page was located in Buffalo and taken into custody, police said. It was discovered that he had arrived in a vehicle stolen from an Orchard Park auto repair shop, they said.

Page was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center following the charges.

An Erie County Sheriff’s Office K9 located a discarded handgun a short distance from the vehicle Page fled from in Orchard Park, according to officials.

Orchard Park police say the incident continues to be under investigation.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

