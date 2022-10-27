Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be traumatic injuries, police said. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
While IMPD initially called this a death investigation, the Marion County Coroner's Office later ruled the man's death a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).
