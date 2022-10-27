ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgaQ0_0ip0i6JO00

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be traumatic injuries, police said. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

While IMPD initially called this a death investigation, the Marion County Coroner’s Office later ruled the man’s death a homicide. His name has not yet been released.

Court docs: Mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

Anyone with information should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or via email at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person dead after east side shooting, police say

Update: The victim died Sunday morning according to IMPD INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting reported on near west side

Update: The male victim in critical condition died Sunday morning according to IMPD. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 20-year-old Sebastion Taylor. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two killed, several others shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating multiple weekend shootings that left two people dead and several others injured. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Three people who had been shot were located at the scene and all were taken to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy