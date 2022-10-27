Read full article on original website
Texarkana mother enters no plea in pretrial hearing in the death of her 11-month-old son
A Texarkana mother remains in custody after she did not enter a plea in her pretrial hearing.
ktalnews.com
Mother of woman convicted ETX capital murder, fetal abduction takes stand
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors heard for the first time Monday from the mother of the East Texas woman convicted earlier this month of killing a 21-year-old pregnant mother and removing her unborn baby from her womb. The same jury convicted Taylor Parker on Oct. 3 of capital...
KTBS
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on Nov. 18. In July, Miller County voted to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space. Recently, the center has held eight to 10...
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return
51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of overprescribing controlled substances
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival 'welcomes you with the most open of arms'. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs. NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are...
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover directly addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock.
Here’s Your Chance to Meet The New Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police
Back on October 3 The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department had a new Chief of Police Michael Kramm. Now it's time to welcome him to Texarkana. He's been on the job for a week so he's moved into...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
ktoy1047.com
Letter to FBI, prison contraband in Taylor Parker trial
Venable testified about Parker’s many fictional characters and her ongoing schemes in jail to attempt to frame another inmate for the death of Reagan Hancock. When Parker’s cell was searched, a letter she had written to the FBI was uncovered, in which she offered to psychiatrically evaluate the other inmates professing that she was adept at using sexual mind games on both men and women. Another letter that Parker had written to a friend claimed that Parker’s brother had told her a magazine had called her “The Sexiest Murderer Alive.” Venable said no record of any such conversation has been found. The jury also heard from Bi-State Correctional Officer Samantha Malone, who testified that while Parker has been in solitary confinement, contraband has repeatedly shown up in her cell.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
arkadelphian.com
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 28
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
