NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Reich fires offensive coordinator as Colts keep sputtering

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday, two days after another subpar offensive showing in a loss to Washington. Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, but has struggled to run the ball most of this season. The Colts...
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Hockenson to Vikings, Claypool to Bears

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. Stay up to date with each trade that goes down on Tuesday across the league:. Hockenson traded in-division. You rarely...
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start

DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
Playing nose tackle can be a lonely, thankless job but Cardinals' Leki Fotu thrives

Playing the nose guard or nose tackle position in a 3-4 defense is one of the most thankless jobs in the NFL. It comes with little notoriety and a ton of bruises. There’s not a lot of fanfare but plenty of pain. Ask Leki Fotu, the Cardinals’ new starter there, who is asked to line up over the center or just off the shoulder of one of the guards, hold the point of attack, and swallow up...
In Patriots’ win over Jets, Bill Belichick shows he still owns Zach Wilson

East Rutherford, N.J. — This was not a quarterback duel. But nobody expected one, right?. The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And New England's defense and special teams dictated the outcome of this game — with some egregiously bad decision-making from Zach Wilson sprinkled in.
Stetson Bennett, Hendon Hooker prove age brings wisdom

"Maturity," Stetson Bennett said recently, by way of tribute to his teammates on Georgia’s offense. "We’ve got mature guys." Truth is, not many players in college football are as mature as Bennett, both in terms of mental approach, and the unavoidable fact that by the typical standards of tertiary education, the Bulldogs quarterback is a pretty old dude.
Community Policy