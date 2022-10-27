Read full article on original website
BIRCH RUN, MI — A Birch Run mother is charged with making a terroristic threat against a local high school. On Friday, Oct. 28, 46-year-old Megan M. Ferdon allegedly had a phone conversation with the vice principal of Birch Run High School, 12450 Church St. During the conversation, Ferdon made some type of threat, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson.
BAY CITY, MI — Stabbed repeatedly by his fiancée, a Mount Pleasant man found himself facing federal drug charges after responding police allegedly found evidence of cocaine trafficking in his home. Now, he’s accepted a plea deal in the case days before his trial was set to begin.
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI — Nine years ago, a judge offered a grim forecast when sending a Bay City man to jail for beating his roommate with a metal bat. “You’re going … to spend your dying days in prison,” Bay County Circuit Judge Kenneth W. Schmidt advised then-68-year-old Harold L. Nielsen in July 2013.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
The first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs showcased some of the top players in the Saginaw area, who continued to dominate opponents. Of the 15 Saginaw-area teams that qualified for the playoffs, 10 won in the first round and advanced to the district finals.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County voters will be heading out to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide the fate of multiple races and proposals, ranging from the heated State Senate race in the newly created 35th District to recreational marijuana in some of the county’s townships.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be considering the fate of multiple school millages during the Nov. 8 election, depending on which district they live in. Voters in the Bay City Public Schools district will be considering an operating millage renewal of 18 mills, or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years from 2024 to 2043. I approved, the millage would levy approximately $10,434,524 for the district.
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will be offering free transportation on Election Day. This year, STARS will be expanding the service to allow those in need of a ride to the polls countywide to do so. STARS Director of External Affairs Jamie Forbes said that...
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
SAGINAW, MI — Less than one week remains before voting booths open Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Saginaw County residents planning to participate in the general election. So, what will appear on those ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election?. While some ballot proposal, candidate and public education-related questions...
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be heading to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their new county commissioners. The Bay County Board of Commissioners is made up of seven Commissioners, who comprise the legislative branch of Bay County government and the term of the office is two years, according to Vote411.
