Mount Pleasant, MI

The Saginaw News

Birch Run mother charged with making terrorist threat against high school

BIRCH RUN, MI — A Birch Run mother is charged with making a terroristic threat against a local high school. On Friday, Oct. 28, 46-year-old Megan M. Ferdon allegedly had a phone conversation with the vice principal of Birch Run High School, 12450 Church St. During the conversation, Ferdon made some type of threat, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson.
BIRCH RUN, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
CADILLAC, MI
The Saginaw News

Here’s what school proposals might be on your ballot in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be considering the fate of multiple school millages during the Nov. 8 election, depending on which district they live in. Voters in the Bay City Public Schools district will be considering an operating millage renewal of 18 mills, or $18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years from 2024 to 2043. I approved, the millage would levy approximately $10,434,524 for the district.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash

Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WYANDOTTE, MI
