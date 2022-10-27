Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee to Host Apple Butter Drive-Thru Distribution for Local Veterans
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee is once again hosting the apple butter drive-thru celebration for local veterans on Veterans Day. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you for their service and commitment to our country. When...
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Election Preview: Michigan House of Representatives
Adrian, MI – We are a week away from the November General Election…and many Lenawee County positions are up for a vote. With the new redistricting in Michigan, Lenawee has been divided between four different sections for State Representative in Lansing. The majority of the county…including the Cities...
wlen.com
Lenawee Health Dept. makes Changes to COVD-19 Drive-Thru Testing Dates/Times
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department announced a change to the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Testing hours, starting today, will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The drive thru will still be at the Lenawee Transportation Garage at 377 Logan Street in...
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WTOL-TV
New cafe opening soon, serving without financial barriers at Toledo Lucas County Public Library
SAME Cafe's name is an acronym and stands for "so all may eat." It's been the non-profit's mission ever since the doors opened at its spot in Denver 16 years ago.
wlen.com
Madison School District Announces Hiring of Resource Officer
Madison Twp., MI – The Madison School District has announced the hiring of a school resource officer. A post on the district’s social media said that, in partnership with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, they have hired John Birdwell as their full time school resource officer. Tune...
Morning Sun
Family remembers Amanda Kish, CMU freshman killed in car crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week
The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Dearborn
No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $700 million, but one winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dearborn, according to the Michigan Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 7000 Greenfield Road and matched the five white balls from the winning numbers — 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24.
Airline to offer $49 nonstop flights from Lansing to Orlando
Avelo Airlines is now offering $49 nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, from the Capitol Region International Airport beginning Wednesday.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Comments / 0