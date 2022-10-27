Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings
With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak
It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
Sporting News
49ers kicker Robbie Gould laughs off Jalen Ramsey shove: 'I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas'
The 49ers and Rams displayed their in-state rivalry in a brief shoving match during the teams' Sunday meeting in Los Angeles. Jalen Ramsey was the instigator for the Rams, and the player he chose to target was someone with whom he has a surprising history of confrontation: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.
Sporting News
Former Vikings DE Jared Allen 'legendary' for horseback Ring of Honor ceremony entrance
Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor on Sunday, and he made sure no one would forget the ceremony. Allen rode onto the field at halftime on horseback, six years after he announced his retirement by "riding off into the sunset" on a horse.
Sporting News
How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL
MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey stats: 49ers RB joins exclusive list of players to record a passing, rushing & receiving TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey was limited in his first game with the 49ers after being traded to San Francisco in the middle of the week. It's safe to say that Kyle Shanahan and company enjoyed the first full week of the McCaffrey experience. In a pivotal NFC West clash vs. the Rams...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 9: Buccaneers beat reeling Rams; Bills handle Jets; Falcons upset Chargers
Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City are considered the Super Bowl favorites as the NFL season hits the midpoint. All three teams are double-digit favorites heading into Week 9. Philadelphia opens the action on Thursday night against the Texans. That's not a glamorous game, but it's a chance to watch Jalen...
Sporting News
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings
Fortunately, very few pass catchers went down with an injury last week, making the mid-week wavier situation slightly less stressful for fantasy football owners. While a few new injuries popped up, several pass catchers (Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, and Josh Palmer) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant pass catchers will play a big part in Week 9 fantasy WR and TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your mid-week roster moves.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Davante Adams, Leonard Fournette among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 9
Things are getting real in fantasy football leagues as teams jockey for postseason positioning or try to avoid a last-place punishment. The waiver wire gets more dried up every week (seriously, Ronnie Rivers?), so the best way to improve your squad is through a trade. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high targets is never easy, though. Fortunately, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Davante Adams, Gabriel Davis, Leonard Fournette, Romeo Doubs, Michael Pittman Jr., and D'Andre Swift, among others.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents
We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
Sporting News
How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win
It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
Sporting News
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones risks fine with 'blind referee' Halloween costume: 'I had a lot of fun'
Jerry Jones delighted the internet on Sunday after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral. Unfortunately for him, the NFL might not find it so funny. In an image originally posted on his niece's Instagram account, the longtime Cowboys' owner was pictured dressed up as a referee with glasses and a walking stick. Take a look:
Sporting News
Browns' Jacoby Brissett calls out Bengals' Logan Wilson while trying to draw Cincinnati offside: 'I almost got you 55'
Jacoby Brissett had a lot of fun during the Browns' 32-13 thrashing of the Bengals on "Monday Night Football." And it was evident that he was enjoying himself while trying to draw the Bengals offside late in the win. There was 5:43 left in the game when Brissett and the...
Sporting News
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Comments / 0