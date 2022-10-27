ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
Sporting News

Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak

It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings

Fortunately, very few pass catchers went down with an injury last week, making the mid-week wavier situation slightly less stressful for fantasy football owners. While a few new injuries popped up, several pass catchers (Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, and Josh Palmer) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant pass catchers will play a big part in Week 9 fantasy WR and TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your mid-week roster moves.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Davante Adams, Leonard Fournette among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 9

Things are getting real in fantasy football leagues as teams jockey for postseason positioning or try to avoid a last-place punishment. The waiver wire gets more dried up every week (seriously, Ronnie Rivers?), so the best way to improve your squad is through a trade. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high targets is never easy, though. Fortunately, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Davante Adams, Gabriel Davis, Leonard Fournette, Romeo Doubs, Michael Pittman Jr., and D'Andre Swift, among others.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 9 pickups, free agents

We have some good news and bad news for those getting ready to hit the Week 9 fantasy waiver wire. First, the bad: This week's top pickups (Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley, Kenyan Drake, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Isiah Pacheco, Greg Dulcich, Devin Duvernay) only include a couple of true "impact" players. The good? They won't require significant FAAB bids or high waiver claims. Either way, whether you're focused on one of the few high-priced waiver pickups or the more plentiful low-cost free-agent adds, you need to prioritize and have a budget plan.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win

It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.

