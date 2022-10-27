Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
MLB
The latest on White Sox managerial search
CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
Yardbarker
MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1
Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
'I'm really excited': Cole Hamels on Philly fans, the World Series, and the 2022 Phillies
"The city of Philadelphia, they love their sports. They are behind you and it does catapult you to playing to a level that you never anticipate," 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels said.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain
Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros was moved to Tuesday, officials said.
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Manager Update
The Chicago White Sox continue to search for a new manager in the wake of Tony La Russa‘s departure. La Russa was forced to step away from the game as a result of some health issues. For the time being, bench coach Miguel Cairo is the team’s acting manager....
Paranoid Phillies Fans Go Conspiracy Theorists on Framber Valdez
Valdez was checked throughout the game, and umpires found nothing.
NBC Sports
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
Yardbarker
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?
Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Made A Wise Choice For The Future
St. Louis Cardinals fans were able to let out a collective sigh of relief on Saturday when it was learned that third baseman and slugger Nolan Arenado would not be opting out of the remaining five years of his contract with the team. There had been some growing concern over...
NBC Sports
A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade
Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade. According to multiple reports, the full trade is Smith to the Ravens in exchange for Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Ravens may have been...
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
Comments / 1