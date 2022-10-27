ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The latest on White Sox managerial search

CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1

Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency

The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Manager Update

The Chicago White Sox continue to search for a new manager in the wake of Tony La Russa‘s departure. La Russa was forced to step away from the game as a result of some health issues. For the time being, bench coach Miguel Cairo is the team’s acting manager....
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move

The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?

Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search

The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Nolan Arenado Made A Wise Choice For The Future

St. Louis Cardinals fans were able to let out a collective sigh of relief on Saturday when it was learned that third baseman and slugger Nolan Arenado would not be opting out of the remaining five years of his contract with the team. There had been some growing concern over...
A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade

Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade. According to multiple reports, the full trade is Smith to the Ravens in exchange for Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Ravens may have been...
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
