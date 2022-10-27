ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mill, MD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video shows the chilling moment when two people wearing face masks prepare to shoot a man at a gas station in Baltimore County.They killed that man, 24-year-old Malik Baker, at an Exxon in Parkville around 2 a.m. on Sunday.He died in just one of several shootings over the weekend in Baltimore County.This video could help county detectives find the people behind the shooting.It shows two individuals exiting a car with temporary tags from the backseat, swiftly getting out and walking toward Baker as he is purchasing items through the store window.One of the suspected shooters follows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police investigate several violent weekend incidents

It was a violent weekend in Baltimore City as police investigate at least three homicides and seven non-deadly shootings. All of the crimes happened from Friday night to Sunday morning. In one case, a woman was arrested in a fatal stabbing. She was denied bail Monday. The judge said she...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, found in wrecked car in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department to the Unit Block of North Gilmore Street in Western Baltimore at approximately 1:14 am. Police discovered the victim inside a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC on Halloween night

WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in Southeast on Halloween night. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said the ninth-grader was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Birney Place near Pomeroy Road around 8:45 p.m Monday. Contee said the teenager was found unconscious but breathing....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

One man stabbed to death inside Northwest Baltimore home, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy