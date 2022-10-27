ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A prosecutor in the Trump Org trial says if they excused every juror who disliked Trump 'we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all'

By Laura Italiano, Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • A prosecutor in the trial of Donald Trump's business said there wouldn't have been a jury if all who disliked Trump were excused.
  • "This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, lead prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said.
  • As of Thursday afternoon, all 12 jurors were selected to serve on the panel in the high-profile case.

A prosecutor in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's international real-estate company said on Thursday that if every prospective juror who disliked the former president was excused from the case then there wouldn't be a jury.

"If we were to strike every juror who had a negative opinion about Donald Trump, we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all," lead prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger, told New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan on the third day of jury selection in the high-profile Manhattan trial.

"This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, said Hoffinger, who is chief investigator for the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Defense attorneys for Trump's namesake business — the Trump Organization — had tried to get a juror booted off the panel because he called the Republican businessman-turned-politician "narcissistic" during questioning.

"Honestly, I used to think he was funny before he was president," the man who would become juror No. 8 said in court, adding, "Then he started acting a little crazy and narcissistic."

"That's the only reason I didn't like him as president — not so much policy," the man said.

The judge ultimately allowed the man to sit on the 12-person jury in the state Supreme Court case.

"In this case, the juror also indicated that he kind of thought [Trump] was funny," Merchan said. "He kind of liked him. He disagreed about how he conducted himself as a president … not about him overall."

As of Thursday afternoon, all 12 jurors were selected to serve on the panel that will determine if the Trump Organization defrauded tax authorities by paying executives some of their compensation off the books, in the form of untaxed perks like free apartments and cars.

The jury includes a man who said Trump "started acting a little crazy an dnarcissistic" after he was elected, and "two women who said they didn't like how Trump ran the country. All three promised to be fair and impartial jurors.

Trump, who is not on trial in the case, has ripped the charges against his sprawling business as a "political witch hunt."

The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 129

Danny Harris
4d ago

———This prosecutor was an absolute liar when she made that outrageous claim saying every prospective juror disliked Trump—because this country is 50-50 politically.——-But she is a perfect example of a thoroughly biased leftist prosecutor that is out to destroy conservatives and especially Trump.

Reply(5)
18
marvin abbott
4d ago

Finally! Enough citizens have excepted the horrific lies and fraud, insurection and treason that Trump has created. it's past time for the legal system to procecute him and end his reign of terror!!

Reply(25)
19
Maulike Akau
4d ago

that should tell you guys something, no one trust trump except for his followers which getting smaller and smaller as they find out how bad Trump really is.

Reply
12
