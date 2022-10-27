Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker campaigns in Statesboro during bus tour last Friday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour. One of those stops was in Statesboro. The former football star held a rally at Anderson General store on Highway 80. Walker was joined by several GOP lawmakers including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty […]
'We're hoping there's no layoffs': McRae-Helena prepares for economic hit once private prison closes
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A private prison in McRae-Helena is closing in 30 days, leaving hundreds looking for new jobs. Officials say the closing could be a huge economic loss for Telfair County. As of Monday, the future of this prison remains uncertain. The answer to where it's prisoners will...
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
Chamber of Commerce, EDA CEO has resigned
The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority have announced that the Chamber and EDA CEO John A. Henry has resigned from his position to pursue other interests. Stuart Smith, President of the EDA, and Dr. Tracy McClelland, Chair of the Chamber, made the announcement this week. Mr....
Georgia officials find human remains; may belong to man missing for a year
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials may have found the remains that belonged to a man who may have been missing for about a year after a hunter located his vehicle. According to a news release from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, on Friday around 5 p.m., a local deer hunter found a vehicle that looked similar to a missing person out of the county near Highway 319 and eastern Laurens County. The hunter called 911 and provided a tag number that came back to Don Hightower.
Dublin voters reveal their most important issues regarding upcoming election
A lot of folks shared issues important to them. Some of those issues include mental health, inflation, and Second Amendment rights.
Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Mold remediation training isn’t necessarily new to Fort Stewart, but this class of 35 are learning everything about it at a time when mold has run rampant here over the summer. “Going in and seeing the mold situation within a lot of these rooms...
SFD responds to early Monday morning house fire
Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at 5:55 am Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) and Bulloch County Fire to a house fire in the 100 block of Stratford street in the city of Statesboro. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported fire in the attic of the...
Emanuel County Institute softball wins state in thrilling comeback
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emanuel County Institute is bringing the hardware home from Columbus. The Lady Bulldogs are the GHSA A Division II Champions for the first time. Getting to the final game was no easy feat. After gliding past Bowdon and Hawkinsville, Emanuel County suffered a blow against Lanier...
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy
Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016,...
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
Search warrant yields one arrest on methamphetamine charges
Last Monday, officers from the Coffee County Drug Unit served a search warrant in Mora and arrested Michael Dees, 53, on charges of possessing methamphetamine. A bench warrant was issued for Dees' arrest earlier this month after he failed to appear in court on a charge of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. In that case, according to a copy of the arrest warrant, he is accused of putting his hands inside an officer's vest and hitting him.
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
Statesboro Fire Department to Offer Virtual Fire Inspections
Statesboro Fire Department has announced that beginning November 1, 2022 they will be offering “Virtual Fire Inspections” for certain types of fire safety inspections. The department says the program is intended to make fire inspections easier and more convenient for business owners and their employees. The program will focus primarily on re-inspections, which account for approximately 25% of the department’s total fire inspections each year.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Hinesville (Hinesville, GA)
According to the Hinesville Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Hinesville. Officials confirmed that 3 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive.
