EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia officials may have found the remains that belonged to a man who may have been missing for about a year after a hunter located his vehicle. According to a news release from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, on Friday around 5 p.m., a local deer hunter found a vehicle that looked similar to a missing person out of the county near Highway 319 and eastern Laurens County. The hunter called 911 and provided a tag number that came back to Don Hightower.

LAURENS COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO