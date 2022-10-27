Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Jake Paul next fight: 3 next opponent options, including Nate Diaz
Some Jake Paul next fight news should arrive soon. However, until we find out when “Problem Child” will make his
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Boxing Scene
Nevada Commission Approves Jarrell Miller’s License After 2-Year Ban For Failed PED Test
The Nevada State Athletic Commission has lifted Jarrell Miller’s lengthy suspension for failing yet another pre-fight test for performance-enhancing drugs. Dmitriy Salita, Miller’s co-promoter, informed BoxingScene.com on Tuesday that the NSAC has licensed Miller, which will allow him to fight in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the United States. The 34-year-old heavyweight contender has boxed twice this year, in Argentina and Tennessee, but most commissions affiliated with the Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States have recognized Nevada’s suspension of Miller.
Boxing Scene
Results: Reymart Gaballo, Masternak-Whateley, Guido Vianello, Yves Ulysse, More
Pala Atlantico, Roma - Heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) was forced to go the full distance with an eight round unanimous decision win over Jay McFarlane (13-7, 5 KOs). In the co-feature, Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) retained the WBC International silver junior middleweight title with a fifth...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park
Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight
GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoghuch In 7th Round, Unifies WBA, WBC Junior Flyweight Titles
Kenshiro Teraji has once again firmly established himself as the class of the junior flyweight division. Two knockdowns paved the way for Teraji to stop countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh-round of a rare unification bout between reigning titlists from Japan. Teraji floored Kyoguchi in rounds five and seven, the latter producing a stoppage at 2:36 of round seven to defend his WBC junior flyweight title and claim the WBA belt in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime-Japan/ESPN Knockout main eventTuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Shadasia Green Batters, Stops Ogleidis Suarez After 5th Round On Paul-Silva Undercard
GLENDALE, Arizona – One of the few finishers in women’s boxing stopped another opponent Saturday night. Undefeated Shadasia Green battered Ogleidis Suarez to her head and body until Suarez’s corner men determined that she shouldn’t take any more punishment following the fifth round of their eight-round super middleweight match on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Vows To Turn His Back on 'Biased' Media After Knocking Catterall Out
WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is promising to turn his back on the haters, and the doubters, in the aftermath of a planned rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor was the undisputed champion at the weight and retained the WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC titles with a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis on Jose Ramirez: All of a Sudden He Want To Fight Me So Bad
Regis Prograis has questioned why Jose Ramirez is now keen to fight him, comparing their paths to Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman. Prograis looks to become a two-time world champion when he fights for the vacant WBC super lightweight title against Jose Zepeda in California on November 26. Ramirez...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Anticipates 'Amazing Fight' With Ramirez, Expects Good Challenge
It sounds like a regular line, almost a throwaway, but it’s not. When light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says, “Boxing is not only about hitting, it’s about defence, too,” he means it, and our conversation takes an immediate turn. Instead of discussing the merits of his next...
Boxing Scene
Joshua on Fury: He's Definitely a Fighting Man, The Fight Will Happen
Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is taking the rest of the year off in order to mentally recover from the August decision loss to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua has now dropped back to back decisions to Usyk. “You saw after my last fight, I swear it tore...
Boxing Scene
Junto Nakatani Turns Away Scrappy Francisco Rodriguez, Earns Unanimous Decision Win
Junto Nakatani passed a stiff test in his first official fight as a junior bantamweight contender. The unbeaten southpaw turned away a determined Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez to claim a ten-round, unanimous decision win in their battle of former titlists. Scores of 99-90, 98-91 and 97-92 landed in favor of Nakatani in their non-title fight Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Backing Up the Ballot: Evidence Justifies Bradley and Co. in IBHOF Class
It’s a seminal moment in a classroom. A student has the right answers to questions, but, when asked to explain the mechanics of how he arrived at those answers, he freezes and can’t produce more than a scribble. Not showing work is an invite for suggestion that he...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
Boxing Scene
Shuichiro Yoshino Drops Masayoshi Nakatani Twice In 6th Round Stoppage Win
Shuichiro Yoshino is the latest rising contender to make a splash in the lightweight division. The unbeaten 31-year-old came out top in a terrific firefight with countryman Masayoshi Nakatani, scoring two knockdown en route to a sixth-round knockout in a battle of Tokyo-based lightweights. Yoshino floored the 5’11 ½” Nakatani in rounds five and six, the latter prompting an immediate stoppage at 1:45 of round six Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
