Glendale, AZ

Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Boxing Scene

Nevada Commission Approves Jarrell Miller’s License After 2-Year Ban For Failed PED Test

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has lifted Jarrell Miller’s lengthy suspension for failing yet another pre-fight test for performance-enhancing drugs. Dmitriy Salita, Miller’s co-promoter, informed BoxingScene.com on Tuesday that the NSAC has licensed Miller, which will allow him to fight in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the United States. The 34-year-old heavyweight contender has boxed twice this year, in Argentina and Tennessee, but most commissions affiliated with the Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States have recognized Nevada’s suspension of Miller.
NEVADA STATE
Boxing Scene

Results: Reymart Gaballo, Masternak-Whateley, Guido Vianello, Yves Ulysse, More

Pala Atlantico, Roma - Heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) was forced to go the full distance with an eight round unanimous decision win over Jay McFarlane (13-7, 5 KOs). In the co-feature, Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) retained the WBC International silver junior middleweight title with a fifth...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park

Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight

GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoghuch In 7th Round, Unifies WBA, WBC Junior Flyweight Titles

Kenshiro Teraji has once again firmly established himself as the class of the junior flyweight division. Two knockdowns paved the way for Teraji to stop countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh-round of a rare unification bout between reigning titlists from Japan. Teraji floored Kyoguchi in rounds five and seven, the latter producing a stoppage at 2:36 of round seven to defend his WBC junior flyweight title and claim the WBA belt in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime-Japan/ESPN Knockout main eventTuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

Shadasia Green Batters, Stops Ogleidis Suarez After 5th Round On Paul-Silva Undercard

GLENDALE, Arizona – One of the few finishers in women’s boxing stopped another opponent Saturday night. Undefeated Shadasia Green battered Ogleidis Suarez to her head and body until Suarez’s corner men determined that she shouldn’t take any more punishment following the fifth round of their eight-round super middleweight match on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor Vows To Turn His Back on 'Biased' Media After Knocking Catterall Out

WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is promising to turn his back on the haters, and the doubters, in the aftermath of a planned rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor was the undisputed champion at the weight and retained the WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC titles with a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall.
Boxing Scene

Dmitry Bivol Anticipates 'Amazing Fight' With Ramirez, Expects Good Challenge

It sounds like a regular line, almost a throwaway, but it’s not. When light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says, “Boxing is not only about hitting, it’s about defence, too,” he means it, and our conversation takes an immediate turn. Instead of discussing the merits of his next...
Boxing Scene

Joshua on Fury: He's Definitely a Fighting Man, The Fight Will Happen

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is taking the rest of the year off in order to mentally recover from the August decision loss to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua has now dropped back to back decisions to Usyk. “You saw after my last fight, I swear it tore...
Boxing Scene

Junto Nakatani Turns Away Scrappy Francisco Rodriguez, Earns Unanimous Decision Win

Junto Nakatani passed a stiff test in his first official fight as a junior bantamweight contender. The unbeaten southpaw turned away a determined Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez to claim a ten-round, unanimous decision win in their battle of former titlists. Scores of 99-90, 98-91 and 97-92 landed in favor of Nakatani in their non-title fight Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
Boxing Scene

Shuichiro Yoshino Drops Masayoshi Nakatani Twice In 6th Round Stoppage Win

Shuichiro Yoshino is the latest rising contender to make a splash in the lightweight division. The unbeaten 31-year-old came out top in a terrific firefight with countryman Masayoshi Nakatani, scoring two knockdown en route to a sixth-round knockout in a battle of Tokyo-based lightweights. Yoshino floored the 5’11 ½” Nakatani in rounds five and six, the latter prompting an immediate stoppage at 1:45 of round six Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

