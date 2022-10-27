Read full article on original website
Karen Green
5d ago
Dang I was hoping this was an update and they had been found, still hoping and praying they are found unharmed, love and prayers for family and friends, sad and now scary 😇❤🙏
Shari Bb
5d ago
if they were only a half hour from the state line they were further down out of grants pass than they were closer to Glide
kptv.com
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan
IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
kptv.com
Eugene parents report razor blades found in Halloween candy
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Eugene Police Department is investigating several reports of razor blades found in Halloween candy. Detectives are investigating three similar reports, all in the area from West 24th to West 27th and Tyler to Friendly. In a statement on Facebook, police said the razors appeared to...
Tri-City Herald
Worker’s hand stuck ‘up to the second knuckle’ in meat tenderizer, Oregon rescuers say
A supermarket worker was rushed to a trauma center after getting one hand stuck in a meat tenderizer, Oregon officials said. Four of the worker’s fingers were “entrapped up to the second knuckle,” Portland Fire & Rescue wrote Oct. 27 in a news release. Crews reported using...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community owner in Johnson City, a small community...
kptv.com
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Hazel Dell
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping that happened Saturday evening in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 p.m., deputies were called out to a robbery at the Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell. The sheriff’s office said an elderly woman called 911 to report a homeless man had gotten into the backseat of her car, threatened her with a gun, then fled on foot.
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
oregontoday.net
Empire Boat Ramp Repairs, Nov. 1
The City of Coos Bay will be replacing the dock floats at the Empire Boat Ramp. The ramp will be closed to perform this work. Please expect the Empire boat ramp to be closed on Thursday, November 3rd, and Friday, November 4th, 2022. This project is being partially funded by the Oregon State Marine Board and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Grant Programs. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing fiancé's stepfather at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing his fiancé's stepfather at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at The Outer Rim
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some fun Halloween yard displays have been set up for the holiday all over the Portland metro area, and one location in northwest seems to be from a galaxy far, far away. The Outer Rim, located at 9832 Northwest Nottage Drive, is the ultimate Halloween destination...
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say
The SLO police officer also reportedly saw “equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters.”
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offering cash rewards for information about four unsolved deadly shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Not a day goes by that Janicey Navarro Barajas does not think about her older sister, Evelin Navarro Barajas. "Even if I'm just driving I look up in the sky and just think of her," Janicey said. "Any moment of the day. You almost feel guilty you're here and she's not here. That her life was robbed."
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
