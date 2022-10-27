Read full article on original website
Milder with passing clouds, and a warming trend ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November is “in like a lamb”, with milder temperatures and passing clouds. We are watching a front’s line of rain and storms to potentially stall out in the region, sending more wind and warmth our way and only spotty rain chances. Join us...
Scattered rain overnight, slowly pushing out for Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and downpours continue to work their way through overnight and into Monday morning. Most locations are looking at low rain totals with most of the showers on the lighter side, but the rain looks to slowly clear heading into Halloween night. Join us on...
Some sunshine Tuesday with a warming trend for the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles linger tonight into Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather is coming this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Soggy at times today with on and off showers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers continue on and off throughout the day today, making it pretty soggy at times. Those showers continue into Halloween, but most of them move out just in time for trick-or-treating!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
Clouds build overnight, rain moves in for Sunday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds will continue to work their way in for the first half of the overnight, but as you are waking up on Sunday morning we are seeing widespread cloud cover with scattered showers arriving. Our next cold front is on the way and that looks to keep the second half of the weekend soggy as showers and downpours are off and on throughout the entire day.
Halloween weekend weather: Tornadoes spotted along Gulf Coast
A storm system that moved through the Gulf Coast on Saturday triggered numerous Tornado Warnings for Mississippi and Alabama with storm spotters reporting damage to homes and trees in the southern parts of the two states.
Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail Tuesday. The trail was closed in February of 2019 after flooding washed some of it away. “The boardwalk remained open, but could be accessed only from the opposite side of the trail,”...
East Tennessee charities help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little more than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, some people are still without a home and basic living supplies, like food and water. A couple of East Tennessee charities are sending some much needed help. Chuck Smith, the pastor at Broadway...
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
Vols locked in as the lights get brighter ahead of SEC showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols are on the rise, No. 2 in the land and preparing for yet another big time match-up in the Georgia Bulldogs. The team confident as ever, because they’re proven. They’ve shown time and time again that they can deliver when the lights are at its brightest.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
The man behind the creepy ‘Rocky Top’ remix
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of “Rocky Top” Saturday. The song took Vol fans by storm, and WVLT News spoke to the man behind the thrills. If the Vols were somehow a horror story, the plot would write...
Vol Dance Team goes viral
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Greene County man found safe in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Walter Pierce Monday, who was missing from his home in Greene County. He has since been found safe in North Carolina, according to the TBI. TBI officials said Pierce has a medical condition...
Historic Harriman Hospital makes big economic impact
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old hospital turned tourist attraction is bringing a big boost to Roane County’s economy. The Old Historic Harriman Hospital sat empty for about 10 years before paranormal investigator, Ronnie Dee, breathed new life into it. “Hospitals are really unique because they’re the only building...
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways
Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
