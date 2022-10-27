Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Fate: The Winx Saga canceled at Netflix after 2 seasons
The fate of Fate: The Winx Saga has been decided. Netflix's live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which sees a group of fairy friends attend the magical boarding school Alfea together, has been canceled after its second season, showrunner Brian Young confirmed on Tuesday. The news...
EW.com
DC's Stargirl to end with season 3
Another scripted drama on The CW is coming to an end. EW has confirmed that season 3 of the superhero DC's Stargirl, which has been airing since August, will be the show's last. "Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor,...
EW.com
Severance adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, six others for season 2
Looks like the waffle party will be getting bigger on Severance. The acclaimed Apple TV+ drama will add eight actors to the cast for season 2, including Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble (Fringe), and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie). Bob Balaban (The Chair), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), and Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia) are among the other additions.
EW.com
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White make a deal with God in spot-on Stranger Things Halloween costumes
Nina Dobrev and her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White paid a trip to the Upside Down this Halloween. The Vampire Diaries alum coordinated a Stranger Things costume with White, wherein she embodied season 4 villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and White dusted off his Walkman to become Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Dobrev wore a flesh onesie and Vecna's mask while White donned Max's signature 1980s windbreaker and ponytail.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
EW.com
Yvette Nicole Brown just had a super sneaky Walking Dead cameo
Fans of The Walking Dead may have been a bit confused when they got to the end of Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode and saw the words "Special appearance by Yvette Nicole Brown" pop up on screen… especially considering Yvette Nicole Brown did not appear to appear on screen at any point during the episode. So what gives?
EW.com
Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake in the works at Peacock
Beware: Camp Crystal Lake will be operational once again. Just in time for Halloween, Peacock has announced that a Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, is in the works from Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Star Trek: Discovery) and A24, the studio behind recent buzzy horror films X and Pearl. Plot...
EW.com
Final Destination
Nothing in life is more certain than Death, a theme the Final Destination franchise explores with furious brutality. In a world where cheating that demise is a cardinal sin, this force — whether it's karma, evil personified, the Spectre of Death, or the Final Destination curse — circles back, sweeping over survivors with relentless savagery. Freak accidents streak through the storylines with kinetic, electrifying energy, igniting a chain reaction of over-the-top kills that coincide under extreme circumstances.
'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'
Bittersweet farewells! Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s departure during a new interview published on Monday, October 31. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."Part of Daly and Shelton’s closeness, it seems, comes from the fact that both stars are the only two cast members that have worked on The...
EW.com
Anne Hathaway teases her 'tempting' idea for Devil Wears Prada sequel, or 'they could relaunch it'
One thing that's harder to get than 10 or 15 skirts from Calvin Klein? A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Still, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has a fun idea for what the characters might be up to years later, even if a second film isn't formally in the works.
EW.com
Val Chmerkovskiy won't be on Dancing With the Stars tonight due to COVID diagnosis
What's the scariest thing a working performer can imagine on Halloween?. Val Chmerkovskiy was hit with the non-treat of a COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of tonight's Dancing With the Stars live show. The professional dancer shared on Instagram that he won't be performing on the Halloween night broadcast after testing positive for the virus.
EW.com
A grown-up Ralphie gets into the holiday spirit in nostalgic first trailer for A Christmas Story sequel
Ralphie's all grown up and still trying not to shoot his eye out. HBO Max debuted the first trailer (above) for the anticipated Christmas Story sequel A Christmas Story Christmas (out Nov. 17), which features the return of original star Peter Billingsley as an adult version of the precocious 9-year-old boy he played in the 1940-set classic. The sequel will follow an adult version of Billingsley's Ralphie during the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the ones from his childhood.
EW.com
Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4
Toss a coin to your new Witcher: Liam Hemsworth. Yes, you read that right. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he will officially be "laying down my medallion and my swords" and departing the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Season 4, which the streaming platform has already green-lit, will feature Hemsworth as the legendary monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.
EW.com
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is 'healing fast' after attack outside of New York comedy club
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is on the mend after he was attacked outside of the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan last week. The comedian said he's been "resting up like crazy" but is doing okay in an update shared via Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!" Redd wrote. "For any shows I missed, I'll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU!"
EW.com
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby takes us through his pop-culture hot takes, from A to Z
Fans of Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby know what they're singing up for when they take one of his cycling rides: unfiltered takes on, well, just about everything. From The Little Mermaid's King Triton ("a hot daddy that I wouldn't mind being part of my world") to kitten heels (they "need to go away immediately — either give me a flat or give me a stiletto, I don't like things in the middle"), the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't hold back on bon mots while leading a workout.
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members
Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.
EW.com
Julie Andrews on how her new book explores the origins of The Sound of Music classic 'Do, Re, Mi'
Though one of The Sound of Music's most iconic songs, Julie Andrews didn't know the true origins of "Do, Re, Mi" when she sang it to the Von Trapp clan all those years ago. In fact, it wasn't until her grandchild was taking music lessons almost 15 years ago that she and her daughter, author Emma Walton Hamilton, discovered that the musical scale behind the famous song was created nearly a thousand years ago by a monk named Guido d'Arezzo. Once they found out, Hamilton recalls, "We just were fascinated and we held onto the idea."
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
EW.com
The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume
Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
Comments / 0